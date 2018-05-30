Cristiano Ronaldo's Tax Offer Rejected by Spanish Authorities in Fraud Case

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Spanish tax authorities have rejected Cristiano Ronaldo's settlement offer of €14 million in their ongoing fraud case with the Real Madrid man, as they're holding out for a fee double that amount.

According to Joaquin Maroto of AS, Ronaldo has until June 15 to pay the amount of €28 million or stand trial after the World Cup. He could face up to eight years in prison if no agreement is made and he is found guilty.

Per the report, Ronaldo was accused of tax fraud last year, becoming the latest in a long line of La Liga players to run into trouble with Spanish authorities. Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and Neymar are other examples, per Reuters.

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

If the 33-year-old can come to an agreement over a fee and add an admission of guilt, his sentence would be shortened to two years. Under Spanish law, first-time offenders do not serve actual jail time if the sentence is so short.

Per the report, the ongoing case could explain why Ronaldo hinted at a possible departure from the club after the UEFA Champions League final, which Los Blancos won 3-1. He had hoped Real would pay the authorities, but that won't happen.

The report included a quote from a club source, who said: "Nobody is bigger than the club. Not even Cristiano."