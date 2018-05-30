Groom Wore Eagles Jersey to Wedding Ceremony After Winning Bet with Fiancee

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Fans cheer as a bus with team members arrives near the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles fans aren't quite ready to stop celebrating their Super Bowl title. 

When Pennsylvania couple Patrick Hanks and Jennifer Sullivan got married Saturday, Hanks donned his Carson Wentz jersey before the two exchanged their vows, per the Associated Press.

CBS News provided video of the outfit change (and the clearly disappointed bride):

Sullivan had apparently agreed to let her fiance wear an Eagles jersey if the team had won the Super Bowl, and sure enough, the groom got his wish in February and now on his wedding day.

While Andy Dwyer got away with wearing a Colts jersey to his wedding on Parks and Recreation, let's hope this doesn't become a trend in real life.

Related

    How the Cowboys Will Try to Win Without a No. 1 WR

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How the Cowboys Will Try to Win Without a No. 1 WR

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report

    Win Bet, Wear SB Uni at Wedding

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Win Bet, Wear SB Uni at Wedding

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Kap's Lawyer: Fear of Trump Keeping Kap Out of NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kap's Lawyer: Fear of Trump Keeping Kap Out of NFL

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Under-the-Radar FAs with Big Impact Potential

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Under-the-Radar FAs with Big Impact Potential

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report