Groom Wore Eagles Jersey to Wedding Ceremony After Winning Bet with Fiancee

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles fans aren't quite ready to stop celebrating their Super Bowl title.

When Pennsylvania couple Patrick Hanks and Jennifer Sullivan got married Saturday, Hanks donned his Carson Wentz jersey before the two exchanged their vows, per the Associated Press.

CBS News provided video of the outfit change (and the clearly disappointed bride):

Sullivan had apparently agreed to let her fiance wear an Eagles jersey if the team had won the Super Bowl, and sure enough, the groom got his wish in February and now on his wedding day.

While Andy Dwyer got away with wearing a Colts jersey to his wedding on Parks and Recreation, let's hope this doesn't become a trend in real life.