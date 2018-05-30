PJ Tucker Had 3 Root Canals Before Game 7 vs. Warriors, Didn't Tell Teammates

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Houston Rockets small forward PJ Tucker played Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors after undergoing three root canals.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Tucker didn't inform his Rockets teammates about it before Monday's season-ending 101-92 loss at Toyota Center.

The 33-year-old University of Texas product played 45 minutes in Game 7. He tallied 14 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists, but it wasn't enough to help Houston overcome the absence of point guard Chris Paul, as the star-studded Dubs advanced to their fourth straight NBA Finals.

Tucker didn't buy into potential excuses about Paul's absence following the loss, though.

"It's a grown man's league," he told reporters. "It doesn't matter—next man up. You've got to play. You've got to win. It doesn't matter who plays—step up."

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

Those comments are even more apropos given his decision to play after the root canals.

Tucker was often the Rockets' unsung hero during their run to the conference finals.

Not only did the veteran journeyman, who's played for the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns in addition to several teams overseas, provide reliable secondary scoring, but he was also usually tasked with defending an opponent's top wing scorer when on the floor.

It's a role that required toughness, and that was on full display Monday, even before today's news added to that reputation.