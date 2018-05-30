PJ Tucker Had 3 Root Canals Before Game 7 vs. Warriors, Didn't Tell Teammates

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Houston Rockets small forward PJ Tucker played Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors after undergoing three root canals.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Tucker didn't inform his Rockets teammates about it before Monday's season-ending 101-92 loss at Toyota Center.

The 33-year-old University of Texas product played 45 minutes in Game 7. He tallied 14 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists, but it wasn't enough to help Houston overcome the absence of point guard Chris Paul, as the star-studded Dubs advanced to their fourth straight NBA Finals.

Tucker didn't buy into potential excuses about Paul's absence following the loss, though.

"It's a grown man's league," he told reporters. "It doesn't matter—next man up. You've got to play. You've got to win. It doesn't matter who plays—step up."

  1. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  2. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  3. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  4. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  5. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  6. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  7. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  8. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  9. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  10. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  11. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  12. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  13. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  14. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  15. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  16. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  17. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  18. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  19. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  20. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

Right Arrow Icon

Those comments are even more apropos given his decision to play after the root canals.

Tucker was often the Rockets' unsung hero during their run to the conference finals.

Not only did the veteran journeyman, who's played for the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns in addition to several teams overseas, provide reliable secondary scoring, but he was also usually tasked with defending an opponent's top wing scorer when on the floor.

It's a role that required toughness, and that was on full display Monday, even before today's news added to that reputation.

Related

    Fans Mad at Ted Cruz, Blame Senator for Game 7 Loss

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Fans Mad at Ted Cruz, Blame Senator for Game 7 Loss

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Rockets Should Look to Re-sign a Moute

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets Should Look to Re-sign a Moute

    House of Houston
    via House of Houston

    3 Reasons Rockets Season Is Over

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    3 Reasons Rockets Season Is Over

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Iso Joe Wants to Re-sign with Rockets

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Iso Joe Wants to Re-sign with Rockets

    Space City Scoop
    via Space City Scoop