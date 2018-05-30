PJ Tucker Had 3 Root Canals Before Game 7 vs. Warriors, Didn't Tell Teammates

PJ Tucker Had 3 Root Canals Before Game 7 vs. Warriors, Didn't Tell TeammatesMay 30, 2018
Houston Rockets small forward PJ Tucker played Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors after undergoing three root canals.
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Tucker didn't inform his Rockets teammates about it before Monday's season-ending 101-92 loss at Toyota Center.
The 33-year-old University of Texas product played 45 minutes in Game 7. He tallied 14 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists, but it wasn't enough to help Houston overcome the absence of point guard Chris Paul, as the star-studded Dubs advanced to their fourth straight NBA Finals.
Tucker didn't buy into potential excuses about Paul's absence following the loss, though.
"It's a grown man's league," he told reporters. "It doesn't matter—next man up. You've got to play. You've got to win. It doesn't matter who plays—step up."
Those comments are even more apropos given his decision to play after the root canals.
Tucker was often the Rockets' unsung hero during their run to the conference finals.
Not only did the veteran journeyman, who's played for the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns in addition to several teams overseas, provide reliable secondary scoring, but he was also usually tasked with defending an opponent's top wing scorer when on the floor.
It's a role that required toughness, and that was on full display Monday, even before today's news added to that reputation.
