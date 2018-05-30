Andre Iguodala Says Return from Leg Injury Near, Recovery Slower Than Expected

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala said Wednesday that he is "not too far" from returning to the lineup.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Iguodala also said that his recovery from a leg injury has been "slower than expected."

The Warriors announced Wednesday that Iguodala will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

