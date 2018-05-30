Jontay Porter Returning to Missouri, Won't Enter 2018 NBA Draft

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Missouri forward Jontay Porter has announced he will withdraw his name from the 2018 NBA draft and return to the Tigers for his sophomore season.

"We are excited that Jontay will return," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Wednesday in a press release. "He had a great experience going through the predraft process, got the feedback that he needed to do what is best for him and he will learn from it to improve in all areas of his game. Jontay has the potential to make a big jump from his freshman season, and he'll be a great leader for us on and off the court next year."

Porter, the younger brother of likely lottery pick Michael Porter Jr., did not hire an agent. He was viewed as a late first-rounder or early second-rounder, and the lack of a boost in his stock following the draft combine likely led to his decision.

Wednesday is the deadline for players who did not hire agents to withdraw their names from the draft.

