Jontay Porter Returning to Missouri, Won't Enter 2018 NBA Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. (13) talks with his brother Jontay Porter during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Missouri forward Jontay Porter has announced he will withdraw his name from the 2018 NBA draft and return to the Tigers for his sophomore season.

"We are excited that Jontay will return," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Wednesday in a press release. "He had a great experience going through the predraft process, got the feedback that he needed to do what is best for him and he will learn from it to improve in all areas of his game. Jontay has the potential to make a big jump from his freshman season, and he'll be a great leader for us on and off the court next year."

Porter, the younger brother of likely lottery pick Michael Porter Jr., did not hire an agent. He was viewed as a late first-rounder or early second-rounder, and the lack of a boost in his stock following the draft combine likely led to his decision.

Wednesday is the deadline for players who did not hire agents to withdraw their names from the draft.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

