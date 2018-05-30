Tiger Woods Wants to Earn Spot as Player on 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Tiger Woods follows through on his swing from the rough on the tenth hole during the pro-am for the the Memorial golf tournament Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

Tiger Woods has already been named a vice captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in September at Le Golf National, but he wants more.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old American revealed that he has his sights set on playing in the event, per ESPN.com's Bob Harig: "Of course I want to play. I want to [be there] as a player. I have a lot of work to do between now and then to be part of the team as a player."

                                                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Woods Swaps Out Nike Wedges for TaylorMade

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woods Swaps Out Nike Wedges for TaylorMade

    E. Michael Johnson
    via Golf Digest

    Peyton on Tiger: 'He's Sure Hitting the Ball Well Today'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Peyton on Tiger: 'He's Sure Hitting the Ball Well Today'

    Golfweek Staff Writer
    via Golfweek

    Jack 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Tiger Won Memorial

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Jack 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Tiger Won Memorial

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    🎥 OSU's Stellar Freshman Has Unique Swing

    Golf logo
    Golf

    🎥 OSU's Stellar Freshman Has Unique Swing

    Golf.com
    via Golf.com