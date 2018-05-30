Tiger Woods Wants to Earn Spot as Player on 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Team

David Dermer/Associated Press

Tiger Woods has already been named a vice captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in September at Le Golf National, but he wants more.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old American revealed that he has his sights set on playing in the event, per ESPN.com's Bob Harig: "Of course I want to play. I want to [be there] as a player. I have a lot of work to do between now and then to be part of the team as a player."

