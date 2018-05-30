2018 NBA Finals Is Historic Before LeBron, Curry or KD Even Take the Court

Right Arrow Icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will face off in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year. How is this matchup already historic? Watch above to see the records that the teams are setting on their quests to the title.

