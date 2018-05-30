Real Madrid Transfer News: Blancos Eye Christian Eriksen in Latest Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on May 5, 2018. (Photo by Geoff CADDICK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly keep an eye on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, as Los Blancos view the Dane as an eventual replacement for Luka Modric. 

According to Marca's Santiago Siguero (via Chris Winterburn) the European champions know a summer move is next to impossible, but they have their eye on a transfer somewhere down the line.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    France Coach Told Griezmann to Stay at Atletico

    World Football logo
    World Football

    France Coach Told Griezmann to Stay at Atletico

    Víctor Vallespir
    via sport

    Cafu: Alisson Will Go to Real Madrid

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Cafu: Alisson Will Go to Real Madrid

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Roma Torres Headlines 23-Man Panama World Cup Squad

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Roma Torres Headlines 23-Man Panama World Cup Squad

    Francisco Velasco
    via Futbol20

    Real Madrid Reject PSG's Approaches for Casemiro

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid Reject PSG's Approaches for Casemiro

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English