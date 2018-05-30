Real Madrid Transfer News: Blancos Eye Christian Eriksen in Latest Rumours

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly keep an eye on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, as Los Blancos view the Dane as an eventual replacement for Luka Modric.

According to Marca's Santiago Siguero (via Chris Winterburn) the European champions know a summer move is next to impossible, but they have their eye on a transfer somewhere down the line.

