French Open 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Wednesday Singles Bracket

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

All of the favourites took care of business during Wednesday's 2018 French Open singles action, as Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep, Alexander Zverev and Caroline Wozniacki all qualified for the next round.

Of the four, Zverev had to dig the deepest, as he needed all five sets to get past Dusan Lajovic. Halep overcame a sloppy start against Alison Riske, and Wozniacki blasted her way past Georgina Garcia-Perez, losing just a single game.

Here's a look at the key results from Wednesday:

Women's Singles

(1) Simona Halep bt. Alison Riske: 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. (q) Georgina Garcia-Perez: 6-1, 6-0

(4) Elina Svitolina bt. Viktoria Kuzmova: 6-3, 6-4

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. (q) Lara Arruabarrena: 6-0, 6-4

Men's Singles

(20) Novak Djokovic bt. (q) Jaume Munar: 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4

(2) Alexander Zverev bt. Dusan Lajovic: 2-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

(13) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. (q) Santiago Giraldo: 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

(4) Grigor Dimitrov bt. Jared Donaldson: 6-7 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8

For a full look at the bracket, complete results and full statistics, visit the ATP or WTA website.

Djokovic wasn't at his best against the conservative Munar, who sat back in the rallies and forced the Serb to do much of the heavy lifting himself. It resulted in a number of unforced errors in the first set but also a one-sided tiebreak.

Munar opened things up a bit more after that but still hit 10 fewer winners than Djokovic (38 to 28) and couldn't do much damage in the return game. He did grab three breaks, but every time, Djokovic's class shone through when it was needed the most.

Afterwards, the Djoker told reporters he wasn't entirely satisfied with his performance:

Halep likely wasn't with hers, either, as the top seed came out flat in the first set against Riske before turning things around. Their match was delayed due to rain, and the American clearly dealt with the shift better.

As shared by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, there was no stopping Halep once she found her form, however:

Her dominance in the last two sets was mirrored by Wozniacki, who put together arguably the most impressive showing on Thursday and needed less than an hour on the court:

Zverev needed a lot more time against Lajovic, who had his eyes on an upset after three sets but fell away late.

Lajovic's powerful groundstrokes and ability to dictate the pace in the rallies gave the second seed all kinds of trouble, but stamina proved the difference. His heavy-hitting approach took a lot out of the Serb, and he couldn't replicate his form in the final sets.