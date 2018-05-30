Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Aaron Ramsey's Future

Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Aaron Ramsey's FutureMay 30, 2018
Arsenal have reportedly offered Aaron Ramsey a new five-year deal but will sell the midfielder if he does not sign the contract extension on offer.
New manager Unai Emery wants the Wales international to stay, and the club are willing to increase his wages of £110,000 a week. However, Ramsey "wants to be sure that he will play a big part under Emery," according to Matt Law for the Telegraph.
Ramsey was in the United States with Wales for a friendly against Mexico on Tuesday and seemed excited about Arsenal's future, as shown by James Benge at the Evening Standard:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Aaron Ramsey provides clear indication he wants to stay at Arsenal, telling reporters in LA: "I think it's an exciting time for the club. I can't wait to get back there now."
The 27-year-old's current deal expires in summer 2019, and if he does not agree a new deal the club would need to sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
Ramsey was impressive for the Gunners last season and finished the campaign with a couple of individual awards:
Arsenal FC @Arsenal
Goal of the Season ✅ Player of the Season ✅ Top stuff, @aaronramsey 👏 https://t.co/YgWaNMxVli
Emery is planning on making Ramsey "central to his plans" for next season, according to Sky Sports News.
Ramsey loves to break forward from midfield and finished the campaign with 12 goals and nine assists for Arsenal.
Ted Knutson at StatsBomb explained how to get the best out of the midfielder:
Ted Knutson @mixedknuts
Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal 17-18. I thought before the season all the injuries might have done him in, but he's been so so good. FYI: He absolutely requires careful management. Don't play him on short rest, ever. Just don't. https://t.co/FT7f6SyE9a
Ramsey's been at Arsenal for almost a decade after joining from Cardiff City in June 2008. He's an important member of the squad and has often been the man for the big occasion. He has won three FA Cups with Arsenal and scored in two of the finals.
The midfielder was also named Arsenal captain for Arsene Wenger's last game in charge of the club:
Aaron Ramsey @aaronramsey
I am honoured to have captain your final game boss. I’m delighted we got the win for you and finally we won away!! All I can say is I will forever be grateful for you giving me the opportunity to play for this club and believing in me through my career. I wish you all the best... https://t.co/4URVzap1HG
It's entirely possible that Ramsey will continue to keep hold of the armband, as club captain Laurent Koscielny is out of action until December with injury, per Jeremy Wilson at the Telegraph.
Wales' failure to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2018 means that Ramsey will have a summer to rest and gives the club plenty of time to discuss a new deal. Ramsey's comments suggest he wants to stay and securing his future would be a big boost ahead of Emery's first season in charge.
France Coach Told Griezmann to Stay at Atletico