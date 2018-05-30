Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Aaron Ramsey's Future

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly offered Aaron Ramsey a new five-year deal but will sell the midfielder if he does not sign the contract extension on offer.

New manager Unai Emery wants the Wales international to stay, and the club are willing to increase his wages of £110,000 a week. However, Ramsey "wants to be sure that he will play a big part under Emery," according to Matt Law for the Telegraph.

Ramsey was in the United States with Wales for a friendly against Mexico on Tuesday and seemed excited about Arsenal's future, as shown by James Benge at the Evening Standard:

The 27-year-old's current deal expires in summer 2019, and if he does not agree a new deal the club would need to sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Ramsey was impressive for the Gunners last season and finished the campaign with a couple of individual awards:

Emery is planning on making Ramsey "central to his plans" for next season, according to Sky Sports News.

Ramsey loves to break forward from midfield and finished the campaign with 12 goals and nine assists for Arsenal.

Ted Knutson at StatsBomb explained how to get the best out of the midfielder:

Ramsey's been at Arsenal for almost a decade after joining from Cardiff City in June 2008. He's an important member of the squad and has often been the man for the big occasion. He has won three FA Cups with Arsenal and scored in two of the finals.

The midfielder was also named Arsenal captain for Arsene Wenger's last game in charge of the club:

It's entirely possible that Ramsey will continue to keep hold of the armband, as club captain Laurent Koscielny is out of action until December with injury, per Jeremy Wilson at the Telegraph.

Wales' failure to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2018 means that Ramsey will have a summer to rest and gives the club plenty of time to discuss a new deal. Ramsey's comments suggest he wants to stay and securing his future would be a big boost ahead of Emery's first season in charge.