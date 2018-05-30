Lakers Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Unlikely to Be Drafted by LA, Brought into G League

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball is unlikely to be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers or even brought onto the G League team despite going in for a predraft workout, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The brother of last year's No. 2 overall pick, Lonzo Ball, worked out for the Lakers on Tuesday along with several other prospects, showcasing his shooting and work in mini-scrimmages, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

"I feel like it went good," LiAngelo Ball said to reporters of the workout. "It's always fun being in here doing things I want to get better at. It was a good workout."

"I showed I can knock down shots and get some wins within the 2-on-2 and 3-on-3s," he added. "I showed I can play together."

Ball began last season at UCLA but was suspended indefinitely after he and two teammates were arrested for shoplifting during a trip to China. His father, LaVar Ball, took him out of school and helped him sign with Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienu along with his younger brother, LaMelo.

The 6'5" guard averaged 12.6 points per game in Lithuania.

LaVar has threatened that Lonzo would refuse to re-sign with the Lakers if they didn't sign all three brothers, per Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas. With the team reportedly uninterested in the middle child, it could potentially create friction between the front office and the family of a top young player.