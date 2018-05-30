Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer: Owners' Fear of Donald Trump Is Keeping QB out of NFL

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick's lawyer believes NFL owners' fear of President Donald Trump is what has prevented the quarterback from getting signed.

Appearing on Amy Dash's Straight Aim podcast (h/t TMZ Sports) on Tuesday, attorney Mark Geragos said, "The only reason—and the owners will admit that—they haven't signed [Kaepernick] is they're afraid of Trump, and they've colluded because of Trump."

After kneeling during the playing of the national anthem throughout the 2016 season in protest of racial injustice and police brutality, Kaepernick went unsigned in 2017, and he remains a free agent.

Geragos also took his view even further, saying, "Basically, at this point, they've made the choice that they're going to opt on the side of the white, nationalistic side, as opposed to any other demographic."

Trump has been a major opponent of protests during the anthem since speaking out publicly against the practice at a political rally in Alabama last year.

Geragos—who is representing Kaepernick in his collusion case against the NFL—said an owner openly said that Trump's views impacted their decision-making process regarding Kaepernick: "[We] got an owner under penalty of perjury testifying that he changed his mind after he was told what Trump said."

The NFL recently passed a new national anthem policy in which teams will be fined if players are deemed to have disrespected the anthem or the flag.

In an effort to curtail protesting, the NFL said players are permitted to remain in the locker room during the anthem as well.

The 30-year-old Kaepernick went just 1-10 as a starter with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, but he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 468 yards and two scores.

In 58 career regular-season starts, Kaepernick owns a 28-30 record. He also led the Niners to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.