Kevin Durant Producing 'Q Ball' Movie on San Quentin Prison Basketball Players

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Media is executive producing an upcoming Fox Sports Films documentary entitled Q Ball.

In a press release, Fox Sports announced that the documentary will be a look at the lives of incarcerated basketball players at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California.

The players are part of a team dubbed the San Quentin Warriors.

Durant said that visits to San Quentin State Prison with some of his Warriors teammates inspired him to spearhead the project: "My first visit to San Quentin with my teammates was an unforgettable experience that moved me and made me want to bring it to a larger audience. This film shines a light on these individuals, their struggles and their connection through basketball."

Q Ball is set to premiere in early 2019.

Meanwhile, Durant is currently in pursuit of his second consecutive NBA championship, as the Warriors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season.