Anthony Anderson Will Host 2018 NBA Awards on TNT in LA

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Anthony Anderson was named the host of the 2018 NBA Awards on Wednesday, via NBA on TNT:

The awards show, set for June 25, is the second of its kind after the inaugural event last season announced the league's Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, among other top honors.

Drake hosted last year, but the Black-ish star will take over this time around.

