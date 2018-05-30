Villanova's Omari Spellman to Stay in 2018 NBA Draft, Hire an Agent

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Villanova power forward Omari Spellman has elected to keep his name in the 2018 NBA draft and will hire an agent, according to a Wednesday report by Joe Juliano of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Spellman, 20, is the fourth starter from Villanova's title-winning team to enter this year's draft on June 21 at Barclays Center, joining point guard Jalen Brunson, wing Mikal Bridges and combo guard Donte DiVincenzo.

