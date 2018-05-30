Villanova's Omari Spellman to Stay in 2018 NBA Draft, Hire an Agent

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 02: Omari Spellman #14 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Villanova power forward Omari Spellman has elected to keep his name in the 2018 NBA draft and will hire an agent, according to a Wednesday report by Joe Juliano of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Spellman, 20, is the fourth starter from Villanova's title-winning team to enter this year's draft on June 21 at Barclays Center, joining point guard Jalen Brunson, wing Mikal Bridges and combo guard Donte DiVincenzo. 

                                                                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

