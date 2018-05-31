Lakers Would Look Foolish to Give LiAngelo Ball Anything Beyond Courtesy Workout

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers may be considering a double-down on their investment in the Big Baller Brand, as they worked out LiAngelo Ball on Tuesday at their practice facility in El Segundo.

Haven't they had enough of LaVar Ball already?

The Lakers are tied to the loquacious patriarch of the Ball family through point guard Lonzo Ball. As long as Lonzo continues to grow as a player, the team can overlook LaVar's public criticisms. (He most recently took aim at the Lakers' trainer, Gunnar Peterson.)

If LaVar had his say, the Lakers would use one of their two draft picks (Nos. 25 and 47) on June 21 to select his middle son. In February, he told international journalist Donatas Urbonas that the Lakers eventually must bring on his 16-year old son, LaMelo, to keep Lonzo in the fold long term.

With that context, the Lakers invited LiAngelo to audition for the club.

"I don't worry too much about what my dad's doing," the 19-year old guard said. "I know what I'm about, I'm here playing for...the Lakers."

Ball is just one of a long list of prospects the Lakers will look at leading up to the draft.

Unlike his older brother, who met with roughly 80 members of the media when he worked out for the team that eventually drafted him with the No. 2 pick a year ago, roughly 16 reporters gathered for the second of the Ball sons.

LiAngelo is trying to push through a circuitous route to a professional career. After getting arrested in China for shoplifting while touring with the UCLA Bruins, he left college to play in Lithuania for Vytautas Prienu. He then left Vytautas early to prepare for the draft.

"I think [Lithuania] prepared a little better [than UCLA], as far as going against grown men who care about their job every day," LiAngelo said. "Because if you're not producing, they'll fire you quick."

LaVar's outspokenness has made it nearly impossible for the Lakers to add LiAngelo, either through the draft or as an undrafted free agent. If they did, they'd appear to be capitulating to the demands of an overbearing father. The Lakers are already trying to navigate through that issue with Lonzo. They can't reasonably reinvest in the Ball family.

"They're soft," LaVar told Bleacher Report back in November. "They don't know how to coach my son."

He continued to lash out at the team throughout the season, creating an awkward environment for the Lakers as they worked to develop Lonzo.

The Lakers can't build around the vague threat that they'll eventually lose their young point guard, especially since he'll be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2021.

But if LiAngelo could help the Lakers on the court, that's a different question.

Is he a legitimate NBA prospect? Is he draftable?

The general consensus seems to be "no" from multiple NBA scouts and front office personnel.

"He has the potential to be a good international player, but I don't think he has the size or the talent to be in an NBA rotation," one Western Conference executive said.

In person, LiAngelo didn't seem to be a full 6'5", but the team apparently measured him at 6'4" without shoes. He has a solid 6'9" wingspan and a stockier build than his older brother.

The Lakers aren't alone in considering him worthy of an audition. He'll have workouts with the Warriors and "other teams" in the coming weeks.

But a workout doesn't necessarily suggest true interest. The Lakers were willing to do their due diligence. They're searching for draft, summer league, two-way and training camp prospects.

LiAngelo may fall short in the talent department compared to the other players in his draft class. He's a capable shooter, having shot 41.5 percent from three-point range with Vytautas, but he may not stand out enough to make an NBA roster.

Throw in the family drama, and his brief workout with the Lakers will likely be the only time he wears the Lakers' purple and gold uniform.

All quotes were obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter: @EricPincus.