2018 NBA Finals: League Announces Referees for Cavaliers vs. Warriors Matchup

2018 NBA Finals: League Announces Referees for Cavaliers vs. Warriors MatchupMay 30, 2018
The NBA announced the 12 referees that would be officiating the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers starting on Thursday night:
NBA Referees @OfficialNBARefs
It all comes down to this. With 254 total years of NBA experience, and a combined 75 Finals appearances, here are your 12 2018 #NBAFinals officials: https://t.co/GqsuS4AgzT https://t.co/QKLjDVibll
Per the NBA Referees, the crew's experience is as follows:
- No. 25 Tony Brothers: 24 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance
- No. 24 Mike Callahan: 28 NBA seasons, 15th Finals appearance
- No. 19 James Capers: 23 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance
- No. 8 Marc Davis: 20 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance
- No. 48 Scott Foster: 24 NBA seasons, 11th Finals appearance
- No. 30 John Goble: 11 NBA seasons, 2nd Finals appearance
- No. 16 David Guthrie: 13 NBA seasons, 1st Finals appearance
- No. 14 Ed Malloy: 16 NBA seasons, 6th Finals appearance
- No. 41 Ken Mauer: 32 NBA seasons, 13th Finals appearance
- No. 23 Jason Phillips: 18 NBA seasons, 5th Finals appearance
- No. 9 Derrick Stafford: 30 NBA seasons, 8th Finals appearance
- No. 15 Zach Zarba: 15 NBA seasons, 5th Finals appearance
"The 12 referees chosen to work the Finals have had outstanding years, earning the right to contribute their expertise to this year’s series," Monty McCutchen, the NBA's vice president and head of referee development and training said in a statement. "On a personal note, I know how much pride accompanies this honor and I congratulate these fine referees for reaching the pinnacle of their craft."
