2018 NBA Finals: League Announces Referees for Cavaliers vs. Warriors Matchup

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

The NBA announced the 12 referees that would be officiating the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers starting on Thursday night:

Per the NBA Referees, the crew's experience is as follows:

No. 25 Tony Brothers: 24 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance

No. 24 Mike Callahan: 28 NBA seasons, 15th Finals appearance

No. 19 James Capers: 23 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance

No. 8 Marc Davis: 20 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance

No. 48 Scott Foster: 24 NBA seasons, 11th Finals appearance

No. 30 John Goble: 11 NBA seasons, 2nd Finals appearance

No. 16 David Guthrie: 13 NBA seasons, 1st Finals appearance

No. 14 Ed Malloy: 16 NBA seasons, 6th Finals appearance

No. 41 Ken Mauer: 32 NBA seasons, 13th Finals appearance

No. 23 Jason Phillips: 18 NBA seasons, 5th Finals appearance

No. 9 Derrick Stafford: 30 NBA seasons, 8th Finals appearance

No. 15 Zach Zarba: 15 NBA seasons, 5th Finals appearance

"The 12 referees chosen to work the Finals have had outstanding years, earning the right to contribute their expertise to this year’s series," Monty McCutchen, the NBA's vice president and head of referee development and training said in a statement. "On a personal note, I know how much pride accompanies this honor and I congratulate these fine referees for reaching the pinnacle of their craft."