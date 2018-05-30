2018 NBA Finals: League Announces Referees for Cavaliers vs. Warriors Matchup

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and referee Tony Brothers before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 25, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** LeBron James
Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

The NBA announced the 12 referees that would be officiating the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers starting on Thursday night:

Per the NBA Referees, the crew's experience is as follows:

  • No. 25 Tony Brothers: 24 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance
  • No. 24 Mike Callahan: 28 NBA seasons, 15th Finals appearance
  • No. 19 James Capers: 23 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance
  • No. 8 Marc Davis: 20 NBA seasons, 7th Finals appearance
  • No. 48 Scott Foster: 24 NBA seasons, 11th Finals appearance
  • No. 30 John Goble: 11 NBA seasons, 2nd Finals appearance
  • No. 16 David Guthrie: 13 NBA seasons, 1st Finals appearance
  • No. 14 Ed Malloy: 16 NBA seasons, 6th Finals appearance
  • No. 41 Ken Mauer: 32 NBA seasons, 13th Finals appearance
  • No. 23 Jason Phillips: 18 NBA seasons, 5th Finals appearance
  • No. 9 Derrick Stafford: 30 NBA seasons, 8th Finals appearance
  • No. 15 Zach Zarba: 15 NBA seasons, 5th Finals appearance

"The 12 referees chosen to work the Finals have had outstanding years, earning the right to contribute their expertise to this year’s series," Monty McCutchen, the NBA's vice president and head of referee development and training said in a statement. "On a personal note, I know how much pride accompanies this honor and I congratulate these fine referees for reaching the pinnacle of their craft."

