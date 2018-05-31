England vs. Qatar: 2018 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

England take on Qatar in their final group stage game at the 2018 Toulon Tournament on Friday, as they bid for a place in the knockout stages.

Only the three group winners and the best second-placed team make it to the semi-finals, and the Young Lions have work to do after beating China but drawing against Mexico.

England must gain a better result than Mexico, who face China, in the final round of group stage fixtures to guarantee a place in the last four.

Here's a look at how you can watch the action.

Date: Friday, June 1

Time: 6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET



TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)



Live Stream: FreeSports (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

England are bidding to win the Toulon Tournament for the third year in a row, but a poor result on Friday could end their hopes.

Manager Aidy Boothroyd's decision to leave out Tammy Abraham against Mexico last time out seemed to backfire, as the team struggled without one of their most experienced players.

Abraham opened his account at the tournament with a late winner in England's opener against China:

The Chelsea striker should return to the starting lineup as goals will be needed if the Young Lions are to progress.

Boothroyd has called on his team to up their game against Qatar, per the competition's official website. He said: "We have to finish very strong because Mexico have got two goals more than we have. They are atop of the group at that moment."

Qatar have picked up just one point so far after being beaten 4-1 by Mexico and drawing 1-1 with China.

Manager Bruno Pinheiro is expecting a tough test against England, per the competition's official website.

"During the next game, I am sure England will exploit all our weaknesses," he said. "But we have to see it positively. I would like to dominate them, but this is an impossible mission. We will try to play our game, be high on the pitch, but the risk is to go down and down again, as we did today... There is a lot of difference between England and us."

Friday's game is a must-win for England, and they will be favourites against a Qatari side yet to taste victory. The return of Abraham is important, and he has the quality to ensure England don't slip up.

Prediction: England 2-0 Qatar