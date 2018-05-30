Fortnite 4.3 Patch Released, Includes Shopping Carts Featured in Funny Trailer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fortnite Battle Royale released its 4.3 patch Wednesday morning, highlighted by the addition of shopping carts for quicker movement around the map.

Epic Games announced the new mode of transportation in the latest patch notes. It also provided a trailer that showcases the new item:

Ninja, the popular video game's most-watched Twitch streamer, posted a clip where he uses a Clinger grenade to win a fight against another team with a shopping cart:

Other facets of the update include improvements to turbo building, the elimination of the hidden item glitch and the creation of mushrooms, which provide five additional shield when consumed.

Epic Games also noted the inclusion of two limited time modes: Blitz! V2 and Teams of 20 V2.

Blitz is one of Fortnite's most exciting modes with a storm that's already moving when dropping from the bus, which forces quicker engagements and faster overall games. Teams of 20 features five large squads fighting for the Victory Royale.

Fortnite is currently in Season 4 and generated nearly $300 million in April revenue.