Ex-Cowboys OL Byron Bell Signs with Packers, Jacob Alsadek Released

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have signed free-agent offensive lineman Byron Bell, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Packers also released offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek, per Schefter, after signing him as an undrafted free agent in April. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Arizona alum was the team's first signing following the draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

