Capitals Owner Ted Leonsis Flew 200 Employees to Las Vegas for Stanley Cup Final

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis flew 200 Monumental Sports & Entertainment employees to Las Vegas for Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Las Vegas Knights and put them up in the Excalibur for one night, according to Scott Allen of the Washington Post.

Half of the group traveled to Vegas on Monday, and the other 100 made the trip on Wednesday.

"I just stopped dead in my tracks, I was so excited," Lorin Hranicka, Monumental's director of suite client services, told Allen. "Just being in the Stanley Cup finals is absolutely amazing. I can't even explain the feeling."

"It's truly amazing and out of this world," Omar Castro, a guest relations manager, added. "I never expected an owner of the company to do this. We get to share in this with them. ... He's thinking of us as part of a family, as part of the experience."