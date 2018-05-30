Manchester City Transfer News: Jorginho's Agent Claims Official Bid Made

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

FLORENCE, ITALY - MAY 30: Jorginho of Italy speaks with the media during a press conference at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on May 30, 2018 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has told Tuttomercatoweb that Manchester City have made an offer for the Napoli midfielder, saying such a move would be difficult to turn down.

The representative also said he didn't believe Napoli have rejected the approach (via Goal):

"I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City. We're waiting for their response. I don't think they have rejected offers.

"If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything.

"Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe."

Santos has steadily talked up his client and a possible move the last few weeks; he has even opened the door to a possible Chelsea move, per CalcioNapoli24 (h/t Metro). Goal's report stated the same outlet claimed a deal had already been agreed, worth €50 million (roughly £44 million).

Jorginho has emerged as one of Serie A's best pure passers the last two seasons and played a key role in Napoli's excellent 2017-18 campaign that ended as Serie A runners-up. 

His ability to distribute suggests he would be an excellent fit under manager Pep Guardiola, who places a strong emphasis on ball movement:

The Brazil native has so far refused to comment on the speculation, telling reporters his focus is on the Italy national team, per Football Italia. In all likelihood, these negotiations will speed up once the 26-year-old returns from international duty in June, as the Azzurri are not going to the World Cup.

€50 million fee would be quite the bargain for an established talent about to enter his prime, especially considering Napoli's reputation as tough negotiators. It would be a shrewd piece of business for City, who already boast a ton of midfield talent and could slot Jorginho into a role next to Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan.

