China PR vs. Mexico: 2018 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Mexico will play their final match of the Toulon Tournament group stages on Friday, needing a good result against China to advance to the next round.

El Tri are currently tied for the top spot in Group A with England, who will face lowly Qatar on Friday. The winner of the group will progress to the next round, as will the highest rated second-placed team.

Mexico have an advantage over England in goal difference (+3 vs. +1) but China's defence has proven stingy so far, and the Three Lions are expected to make up ground against Qatar.

Here's the schedule for Group A (both matches played on Friday, June 1):

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: China vs. Mexico

6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET: England vs. Qatar

The Toulon Tournament is available for live streaming via FreeSports TVPlayer in the UK.

Mexico cruised to a 4-1 win over Qatar in their first match behind the brilliance of attacking duo Diego Lainez and Eduardo Aguirre, who gave the side a comfortable three-goal lead in the first half.

They couldn't build on their momentum against England but secured a goalless draw that left the team in first place, with the goal difference on their side.

Football writer Tom Marshall liked what he saw from the team, noting some of the key players are much younger than their opponents:

Those youngsters will now have to chance to show their maturity against China―seeing out matches like these is another key step in their progression.

China showed their collective strength in the narrow 2-1 defeat against England, a match they led for a long stretch and nearly drew until a late red card. The side also flashed some real individual quality; FC Porto youngster Yan Dinghao, who scored their goal, was a standout.

Here is a look at his stunning header:

Their biggest defensive issue was how they dealt with pace and movement out wide, and Mexico should be able to take advantage of that weakness. If Lainez can beat his man and fire in cross after cross, El Tri should find success.

A win will take the team to seven points out of a possible nine, with a goal difference of +4 or better. That should be enough to either win Group A or qualify as the best second-placed team, especially after Portugal (draw with Canada) and South Korea (loss against France) recorded poor results in their first matches of the tournament.

Neither side is now expected to get to seven points, so if all goes to plan, both England and Mexico should qualify.

Prediction: China 0-2 Mexico