Zeke Upshaw's Mother Suing NBA, Pistons, More over Death of Son

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

The mother of late NBA G League forward Zeke Upshaw has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following his death after collapsing on court in March.

According to Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk, the law firm representing Jewel Upshaw released the following statement regarding the suit:

"Attorneys Crump and Hilliard and plaintiff Jewel Upshaw, Zeke’s mother, will announce a wrongful death lawsuit that will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District Of New York. In the final minute of a game on March 24, Zeke Upshaw crumpled face-down on the court in full cardiac arrest. Despite this undeniable dire situation, no life-saving measures were attempted, no CPR was initiated and no defibrillator was used.

"Defendants in the case will include the National Basketball Association, the Detroit Pistons Basketball Company and SSJ Group, owners of the Grand Rapids Drive, and the Deltaplex Arena, where the game was held."

At the time of his death, Upshaw was playing for the G League's Grand Rapids Drive. The Detroit Pistons are the Drive's parent team.

Shortly after his death, a medical examiner determined that Upshaw suffered a "sudden cardiac death" at the age of 26, according to WOOD-TV (h/t the Associated Press).

In her lawsuit, Jewel Upshaw alleges that proper life-saving measures were not taken after her son collapsed during a March 24 game against the Long Island Nets.

Upshaw died two days after he collapsed on the court.

Following Upshaw's death, Pistons general manager Jeff Bower gave him an "honorary call-up."

Upshaw played collegiately at Illinois State and Hofstra and spent time playing in both Slovenia and Luxembourg before he joined the G League in 2016.