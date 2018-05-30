Report: Ben Simmons Has Been Dating Kendall Jenner 'For a Few Weeks'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and supermodel Kendall Jenner reportedly began dating "a few weeks" ago.

According to Ian Mohr and Mara Siegler of Page Six, a source said they were seen on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel this week, and another said they were together at Vandal restaurant in Manhattan last week.

The source said, "Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle-free. They were smiling the night away with their friends."

Jenner was previously linked to Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin. However, they reportedly avoided each other at Coachella in April.

Two of Jenner's sisters have been involved in high-profile relationships with NBA players.

Kim Kardashian was married to former NBA forward Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, while Khloe Kardashian was married to former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom for four years.

Khloe subsequently dated Houston Rockets guard James Harden, and she recently had a child with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.

Simmons is among the fastest-rising stars in the NBA, and he is a finalist for the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year award.