2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Reid Travis Withdrawing, Plans to Transfer from Stanford

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

TUCSON, AZ - MARCH 01: Reid Travis #22 of the Stanford Cardinal during the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on March 1, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Cardinal 75-67. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Stanford power forward Reid Travis is reportedly planning to withdraw from the 2018 NBA draft and will seek to transfer from the Cardinal before the 2018-19 college basketball season.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported the news Wednesday and noted Travis will be eligible to play immediately at a new program as a graduate transfer.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

