2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Reid Travis Withdrawing, Plans to Transfer from Stanford

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Stanford power forward Reid Travis is reportedly planning to withdraw from the 2018 NBA draft and will seek to transfer from the Cardinal before the 2018-19 college basketball season.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported the news Wednesday and noted Travis will be eligible to play immediately at a new program as a graduate transfer.

