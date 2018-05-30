Simms & Lefkoe: Le'Veon's Rap, Teddy Buzz at OTAs, NFL Burner Twitter Accounts

Bleacher Report

It's the newest edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Le'Veon Bell's new rap track, the buzz surrounding Teddy Bridgewater at OTAs, whether NFL coaches and executives have burner Twitter accounts, the latest with Aaron Rodgers contract situation, and much

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

