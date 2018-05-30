Simms & Lefkoe: Le'Veon's Rap, Teddy Buzz at OTAs, NFL Burner Twitter Accounts

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 30, 2018

The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast
The Simms & Lefkoe PodcastBleacher Report

It's the newest edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Le'Veon Bell's new rap track, the buzz surrounding Teddy Bridgewater at OTAs, whether NFL coaches and executives have burner Twitter accounts, the latest with Aaron Rodgers contract situation, and much 

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

