Damarious Randall's Jersey Promise Has Most Retweets of Any NFL Player Ever

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (23) in action against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL game in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini)
Chris Keane/Associated Press

A Twitter post from Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall has broken a record for a tweet by an NFL player. He wrote, "If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA Finals, I'll buy everyone who retweets this a jersey..."

On Wednesday, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported Randall's number of retweets, which has reached 692,000 and counting, surged past a message from Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin about buying dog food for Hurricane Harvey victims.

When Randall's tweet started to gain mainstream attraction late Monday and another Twitter user suggested there was "zero chance he delivers," Randall replied: "100% chance."

The 25-year-old Florida native was traded to the Browns from the Green Bay Packers in March. He was a first-round pick in the 2015 draft.

Randall could be forced to backtrack on his offer if the Cavs upset the Dubs in the Finals.

He's set to make around $1.5 million in 2018 between his base salary and a roster bonus, per Spotrac. The cheapest adult Randall Browns jersey on NFLShop.com is $99.99, which amounts to nearly $70 million in potential cost.

