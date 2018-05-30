French Open 2018: Wednesday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Roland Garros

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Top seed Simona Halep recovered from a slow start to beat Alison Riske at the French Open on Wednesday.

Having lost the opening set against the American, Halep eventually showed her class to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 and move into Round 2. Meanwhile, fourth seed Elina Svitolina and eighth seed Petra Kvitova progressed into Round 3 thanks to two-set wins.

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic got past Jaume Munar in three tight sets, while 10th seed Pablo Carreno Busta is also through after beating Federico Delbonis in four.

Read on for the key results early on from Roland Garros on Wednesday and a look back at some of the best moments from another absorbing day.

French Open, Selected Wednesday Results

Women's Draw

*(1) Simon Halep bt. Alison Riske, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

(4) Elina Svitolina bt. Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-3, 6-4

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. Laura Arruabarrena, 6-0, 6-4

Men's Draw

(10) Pablo Carreno Busta bt. Federico Delbonis, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4

(13) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. Santiago Giraldo, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

Jeremy Chardy bt. (17) Tomas Berdych, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8), 1-6, 5-7, 6-2

(20) Novak Djokovic bt. Jaume Munar, 7-6 (1), 6-4

*Round 1 match, all others are Round 2

For the results in full, visit the French Open website.

Halep Recovers to Reach Round 2

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

Having seen her match delayed on Tuesday due to continued poor weather in Paris, Halep had to wait until Wednesday to get her tournament underway.

It appeared as though the later start may have hindered her, as Riske took control in a lacklustre opening set from the two-time Roland Garros finalist. Eventually, as the match moved on, the Romanian was able to find some of her best form.

As noted by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, it was a match of differing standards from the world No. 1:

Halep will be desperate to finally get over the line in a Grand Slam event, having now fallen at the last hurdle on three occasions, including this year's Australian Open in January. Next up for her is a meeting with Riske's compatriot, Taylor Townsend.

The women's draw is packed full of class players this year, though, and based on her recent efforts, Svitolina is definitely someone with the capabilities to challenge for glory.

As noted by tennis writer Matt Zemek, while she didn't show her best against Kuzmova, she was able to dig this one out:

Kvitova, meanwhile, is playing some of the finest clay-court tennis of her life, as she extended her run of successive wins on the surface to 13 with a routine victory over Arruabarrena, per the tournament's official Twitter account:

In the men's side of the draw, Djokovic, the 2016 champion, was in action against talented youngster Munar.

While the Serb won this one in straight sets, the 21-year-old put in a fine display. Djokovic appeared keen to up the ante late in each of the three sets and once he did, his opponent simply couldn't reach the same levels.

Per tennis journalist Abigail Johnson, Djokovic was improved from his first outing in the competition at least:

He'll take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round, who will pose a difficult challenge for Djokovic. The Spaniard played some sparkling stuff in his three-set win over Giraldo.

The match of the day was between Chardy and Berdych. Having led by two sets and then been pegged back, Chardy was in danger of letting a huge win slip. Eventually, roared on by the home crowd, he was able to rally in the final set and give the French another player to cheer on in Round 3.