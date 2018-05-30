Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game 2 Odds, NHL Betting Pick

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights hope to go up 2-0 in the Stanley Cup final Wednesday when they host the Washington Capitals as solid home favorites. The Golden Knights won the series opener 6-4 on Monday in a game that featured five lead changes and four ties after the first goal was scored, with Tomas Nosek tallying the game-winner and an empty-netter in the third period.

NHL betting line: The Golden Knights opened as -141 favorites (wager $141 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.8-2.5, Capitals (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Capitals can pay on the NHL lines

Despite their loss in Game 1, the Capitals are still an outstanding 13-3 in their last 16 road games, including 8-3 in the playoffs, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The referees let the players play for the most part in Game 1, which should eventually favor Washington in what is expected to be a long, physical series

Tom Wilson was not suspended for his controversial hit on Jonathan Marchessault, who leads Vegas with eight goals and 19 points this postseason, and that obviously works in favor of the Capitals. Now that they got their legs going again following a longer than usual layoff, bettors can expect this team to play much better in the second game of the series.

Why the Golden Knights can pay on the NHL lines

The Golden Knights made a lot of mistakes in Game 1 and managed to pull off the victory even though goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was also shaky at times. Fleury is among the favorites on the Conn Smythe Trophy odds given to the best player in the playoffs, but he did not look like it on two of the four goals scored by Washington.

Bettors will see an improved Fleury in Game 2 along with a better Vegas defensive unit playing in front of him. The Golden Knights are now 9-1 in their last 10 home games dating back to the end of the regular season, with the only loss taking place in double overtime.

Smart betting pick

Adjustments will be made by both teams after a wild Game 1, and the goalies cannot play much worse than they did in the series opener.

The Capitals surrendered their most goals since March 18 when they fell 6-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road. The good news for them is that they have not suffered consecutive losses away from home since March 8, so look for that trend to continue and take Washington in Game 2.

NHL betting trends

Washington is 13-3 in its last 16 games on the road.

Vegas is 9-1 in its last 10 games at home.

The total has gone over in five of Vegas' last six games at home.

