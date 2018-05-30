Steve Clifford Named Magic Head Coach on Reported 4-Year Contract

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic announced the hiring of Steve Clifford as their new head coach Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Magic and Clifford agreed to a four-year deal, and Clifford will officially be introduced as the team's head coach at a news conference Wednesday.

Clifford spent the past five seasons as the Charlotte Hornets' head coach. He posted a 196-214 record during his stint, and although he reached the playoffs twice, Charlotte went just 36-46 in each of the past two campaigns.

The 56-year-old Clifford has been an assistant for several NBA teams since 2001, including the Magic.

Clifford served on Stan Van Gundy's staff in Orlando from 2007-08 through 2011-12. The Magic reached the playoffs in each of those seasons, and they made it to the NBA Finals in 2008-09.

Since the likes of Van Gundy and Clifford departed, however, the Magic have fallen on hard times. They have not reached the playoffs nor have they won more than 35 games in a season since going 37-29 in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign.

Orlando went a collective 54-110 over the past two seasons, leading to the firing of previous head coach Frank Vogel.

On the heels of a 25-57 campaign, Clifford will look to get the most out of a roster headlined by center Nikola Vucevic, guard Evan Fournier and soon-to-be restricted free agent Aaron Gordon. The Magic also pick sixth in what looks to be a loaded 2018 draft.