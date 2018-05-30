Kevin Owens and the Top WWE Superstars Who Would Make Great Future Commentators

Kevin Owens and the Top WWE Superstars Who Would Make Great Future CommentatorsMay 30, 2018
Kevin Owens is as skilled at cracking an opponent on the chin with a superkick as he is firing off zingers from the announce desk.
The former universal champion isn't walking away from the ring anytime soon. He's in his prime at 34 years old and is one of the best all-around performers on Raw. When he's done wrestling, though, a second career awaits him.
KO's appearances on commentary show glimpses of how good he would be in that spot on a full-time basis. He's fresh off tearing into Michael Cole as Finn Balor and Braun Strowman went to battle on Monday's Raw. One could argue Owens' contribution was just as good as the action itself.
He's not alone. The WWE roster has a number of Superstars who would flourish as commentators.
Thanks to a healthy supply of charisma and comic timing, these wrestlers are destined to entertain with a headset on long after their in-ring career is done.
Becky Lynch
Fans who follow Becky Lynch on Twitter know she's a whiz with puns. Her wordplay acumen would be right at home at the announce desk.
The Irish Lass Kicker is quick-witted, charming and likable.
In her guest commentary appearances, she appears to be having as much fun as she does when she's wrestling. Her enthusiasm and energy can be infectious.
Her background in acting would be an asset, as well. Lynch has a degree in acting and trained as a clown, per The Irish Film and Television Network.
Drew Gulak
Drew Gulak has been one of the most consistent talents on 205 Live through the show's ups and down. That's in large part because of his verbal skills.
He's been a key character in the cruiserweight division. Whether he's been a merciless bruiser or a Powerpoint-loving killjoy, Gulak has thrived on the mic. It's easy to imagine him transferring his success to commentary.
His dry humor would translate well to the announce desk, too.
Gulak's guest appearances have gone over well. Daily DDT said after he called some action on 205 Live: "I can't remember the last time a wrestler added more to the commentary table in an appearance than Drew Gulak did last night. The dynamic with him and each of the announcers created a subplot of its own."
Kevin Owens
Owens is an elite entertainer.
He's turned insulting announcers, fans, Americans or WWE legends into an art. Whether he's berating Tom Phillips or hyping up his own accomplishments, he does it deftly and with gusto.
KO also has the best one-liners in the company today. That alone will make him a valuable commodity at the announce desk.
On Fightful's post-Raw podcast this week, Alex Pawlowski said: "When that man retires, the next day, he is your lead color heel announcer." That's a solid plan. WWE would be wise to make that happen.
After he has wrapped up his in-ring career, Owens has the skills and personality to be an all-time great announcer.
The Miz
The microphone is a powerful weapon when The Miz wields it.
The A-Lister thrives as an antagonizing interviewer and as a braggart singing his own praises. Moving him to a commentary role once he's done competing is an obvious move.
He's arguably the best talker in WWE today. His sharp wit and volcanic emotion have been highly entertaining to this point. That could easily continue as a heel commentator picking apart the action.
Miami Herald columnist Scott Fishman tweeted: "When he ever decides to hang up the boots, [Miz] could have a future on color."
There's no "could" about it. Banking on The Miz's future success in that spot is one of the safest bets you could make in wrestling.
Xavier Woods
The New Day make the ridiculous memorable and the asinine entertaining. Xavier Woods is a huge part of that.
He's smart, funny and has plenty of presence. That's been on display during his time hosting Up, Up, Down, Down and when he was briefly a commentator on WWE Superstars in 2015.
Woods would provide the announce team with a touch of nerdiness via video game and anime references. At the same time, he's a cool guy young fans connect with. That's a winning combination.
When wrestling beats up his body enough that he wants to hang up his boots, a headset with his name on it should be waiting for him.