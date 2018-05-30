Kevin Owens and the Top WWE Superstars Who Would Make Great Future Commentators

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens is as skilled at cracking an opponent on the chin with a superkick as he is firing off zingers from the announce desk.

The former universal champion isn't walking away from the ring anytime soon. He's in his prime at 34 years old and is one of the best all-around performers on Raw. When he's done wrestling, though, a second career awaits him.

KO's appearances on commentary show glimpses of how good he would be in that spot on a full-time basis. He's fresh off tearing into Michael Cole as Finn Balor and Braun Strowman went to battle on Monday's Raw. One could argue Owens' contribution was just as good as the action itself.

He's not alone. The WWE roster has a number of Superstars who would flourish as commentators.

Thanks to a healthy supply of charisma and comic timing, these wrestlers are destined to entertain with a headset on long after their in-ring career is done.