French Open 2018: Thursday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Rafael Nadal will be back in action at the 2018 French Open on Thursday as he continues his campaign for an 11th Roland Garros title with a second-round clash against Guido Pella.

Serena Williams will also look to shore up her credentials as a genuine contender in her first Grand Slam since giving birth last September.

The American superstar beat Kristyna Pliskova in the first round and is set to take on No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty.

Other headliners for the women's draw on Thursday include Maria Sharapova's match against Donna Vekic, and top seed Simona Halep's clash with Taylor Townsend.

Meanwhile, Great Britain's Kyle Edmund, third seed Marin Cilic and former semi-finalist Juan Martin del Potro will also be in action in the men's draw.

Nadal, Serena Strong Favourites to Make Round 3

Nadal's record at the French Open is unmatched by any player in the history of tennis.

He triumphed in Paris last year to claim a remarkable 10th title, but for a couple of seasons previous, it had looked as though La Decima may be out of reach.

After winning nine titles out of 10 from 2005 to 2014, the Spaniard suffered a quarter-final exit in 2015 and a fourth-round defeat in 2016.

Now, though, the 31-year-old is firmly back in his familiar position as the king of clay.

The world No. 1 won three of the four clay-court tournaments he played in to prepare for the French Open.

Per Mikael McKenzie of the Express, Nadal is expecting "a difficult match" on Thursday, as Argentinian Pella will be no pushover.

The pair have only met once before, so Nadal will not necessarily be familiar with Pella's game:

But, realistically, should the 16-time Grand Slam winner play anywhere near his best on Thursday, he should make it through the match fairly comfortably.

Williams versus Barty is a tougher match to call.

The pair have also only met once before—at the Australian Open in 2014, when Serena prevailed 6-2, 6-1.

At any other time during her career, the 23-time Grand Slam winner would be the clear favourite, and she will still be strongly backed by most to seal her spot in the third round.

However, Williams, 36, is still only at the start of her comeback and has played just five competitive singles matches in over 16 months, two of which she lost.

As arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, her skill and determination are unquestionable, but her match fitness and sharpness are.

Australian Barty, 22, will likely look to take advantage of that by drawing Serena into long rallies.

But if the three-time French Open winner can play her own game well and look to win points rapidly, she should still pick up a win.

Prediction: Nadal and Williams both to win in three sets.