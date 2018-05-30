NHL Stanley Cup Final 2018: Capitals vs. Knights Game 2 Odds and Live Stream

John Locher/Associated Press

It's going to be hard for the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals to match the excitement produced in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.

The teams combined for 10 goals inside a raucous T-Mobile Arena to set the tone for a fast-paced seven-game series.

Vegas pulled away in the third period behind a pair of goals from Tomas Nosek, but the Capitals proved they're capable of challenging the Western Conference champion on its home ice.

Game 2 should be a pivotal point early in the series, as the Golden Knights look to defend home ice once again, while the Capitals try to create momentum heading back home to Capital One Arena for Game 3.

Game 2 Information

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live or NBC Sports app

Odds (via OddsShark): Washington (+108; Bet $100 to win $108); Vegas (-141; Bet $141 to win $100)

Vegas Frustrated By Tom Wilson's Hit

Washington right winger Tom Wilson hasn't shied away from controversy in the postseason, and he made headlines for another questionable hit in Game 1.

Vegas center Jonathan Marchessault was the recipient of the latest borderline play by Wilson, who already served a three-game suspension in the playoffs.

Wilson hit Marchessault at center ice with the game tied 4-4, and it forced Marchessault into concussion protocol. Marchessault was understandably upset with the hit, per ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski.

"It was a late hit," Marchessault said. "I don't really need to talk more about it. I think the league will take care of it. We know what type of player he is out there. You gotta keep your head up and try to make the play. I didn't make the play. I was a little late, but whatever."

After a review by the league office, Wilson wasn't suspended for the hit, and he defended himself during Tuesday's practice calling the hit clean, per NBC Sports Washington's Tarik El-Bashir:

"It's within the rules," Wilson said. "It's a clean hit. I don't know why it got so much media attention, to be honest. It's a hard hit, but that's the day and age we're in. You guys are doing your job and I'm trying to do mine and we'll leave it at that."

Wilson is most likely going to have an impact on Game 2, whether it be as an enforcer once again, or as a contributor in front of the Vegas net.

The right winger has four goals and nine assists in 17 postseason games, and he'll be counted on to create chances alongside center Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Ovechkin on the left wing.

Vegas has every right to be upset about the play, and there's a chance one or two of the Golden Knights players go after Wilson to send a message early in Game 2.

Tension is already expected to be high given the nature of the game, but expect a little more with Wilson hearing it from the Vegas fans every time he touches the puck.

Will Offense Continue To Rule Series?

Game 1's offensive output was unexpected since Vegas and Washington combined to give up more than four goals once in the postseason.

In fact, Game 1 was a statistical rarity, as it was the ninth series opener in Stanley Cup final history to feature 10 or more combined goals, per NHL PR:

The last time 10 or more tallies were netted in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup final, the offense dried up in Game 2, as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in Game 2 back in 2010.

Vegas and Washington have the offensive firepower capable of putting together another 60-minute performance dominated by offense, but both teams also have goalies who can take over games.

Marc-Andre Fleury's 1.81 goals against average and Braden Holtby's 2.20 GAA are the two best totals in the postseason, and there's no doubt Game 1 provided each goalie with motivation to improve in Game 2.

With adjustments made by both coaches to diminish the amount of chances on each offensive end, expect the first period to be tighter, and if Fleury and Holtby don't take over, we could see more goals in the final 40 minutes as each team figures out the adjustments.

