Chris Long Jokes He'll 'Get Jumped' After Trolling Hockey, Praising LeBron James

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) walks on the sidleline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long went on the defensive Tuesday after his tweet about hockey players garnered him backlash on Twitter.

On Monday night, Long posted the following:

The tweet has since prompted over 600 replies, and Long joked that he could be in trouble if he ever goes north of the border, according to ESPN.com's Tim McManus: "The problem is, I'm going to be like walking through Canada at some point and just get jumped. And I'm going to be laying on the ground and I'm going to be like, 'It was a joke.'"

Long also said he was "cringing" at the number of people who thought his tweet was serious, though he may have gotten some people back on his side when he conceded that hockey players are "the toughest."

The Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and expansion Vegas Golden Knights began Monday, with Vegas pulling out a 6-4 win. And for the fourth consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will clash in the NBA Finals, beginning Thursday.

Long can likely appreciate championship-worthy performances considering he has won the Super Bowl the past two seasons with the New England Patriots and Eagles, respectively.

