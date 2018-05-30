Report: Chris Paul's LA Mansion on Sale for $11.5M Entering 2018 Free Agency

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul has reportedly put his Los Angeles-area mansion on the market for $11.5 million.

According to TMZ Sports, CP3 purchased the Calabasas, California, home in 2015 for nearly $9 million.

In October, Paul purchased a home in Spring, Texas, shortly after his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Rockets. Per TMZ Sports, the mansion was listed at $8 million; however, Paul was said to have gotten a "good deal."

TMZ Sports reported in April that Paul also listed his Spring, Texas, mansion for sale at $6.975 million.

The 33-year-old is set to hit free agency this offseason after playing out his five-year contract worth more than $107 million.

In his first season with the Rockets, Paul averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He also helped take Houston to the verge of the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Paul did not play in Games 6 or 7 of the Western Conference Finals due to a hamstring injury.

As a nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-Defensive selection, Paul promises to be among the hottest options on the open market this offseason.