Christian Pulisic's Father Dismisses Liverpool, Man United Transfer Rumours

The father of Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic has dismissed speculation linking his son with a transfer to a number of different Premier League clubs this summer.

The 19-year-old United States international is rated as one of the best prospects in world football at the moment as he continues to shine for BVB in the Bundesliga.

Rumours have followed, although according to Mark Pulisic, there's little in the links to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, per Sky Sports:

"He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before Man United. The week before this…it's hogwash.

"He's linked with a different club every week. I have no idea. His agent right now is working and looking, in close relation with me and Christian, and we're just trying to see what the best phase of his next development will be.

"Now is the time that the season has just ended that we'll sit down with Dortmund, we'll sit down with, I don't know whether others clubs are in the mix, [and see what] Dortmund's idea is and their plans for Christian."

He went on to make clear that at this juncture Pulisic is set to return for Dortmund again next season, where he has a contract until 2020.

As relayed by Sky Sports, Spurs were the most recent club linked with the U.S. men's national team star, with the Daily Telegraph saying Mauricio Pochettino's side were considering a summer offer.

Keith Costigan of Fox Sports believes that Pulisic may benefit from another year at BVB:

It's easy to forget Pulisic is still a teenager, as he broke on to the scene at such a young age at the Westfalenstadion.

Since then, he's continued to make strides to the point where he is now a regular first-team player for Dortmund. While there are still raw facets to his game, Pulisic has so much talent and can conjure game-winning moments of brilliance in the black and yellow.

There have been signs of improvement in his end product, too, as last season he totted up five goals and six assists for Borussia.

Journalist Dan Kennett put that return into context against Raheem Sterling, who has blossomed into one of the Premier League's best at Manchester City:

Dortmund have gone through a spell of major transition recently, although they will be hopeful the appointment of Lucien Favre as manager can give them some consistency.

The presence of an astute coach and the implementation of a style of football based on fast transitions may be to the benefit of Pulisic. His ability to carry the ball with pace and agility makes him an ideal fit for the way Favre likes to set his teams up.

You sense the links to Premier League giants will continue throughout the summer when it comes to Pulisic, as he has the potential to go far in the game. In the past, BVB have showed they are willing to cash in for the right price.