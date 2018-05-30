Manchester City Reportedly Prepare New Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane Contracts

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly keen to get Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane signed to new contracts before the FIFA World Cup.

According to Sean Kearns of Metro, both feel deserving of pay rises after their excellent form at the Etihad Stadium. They both played important roles during the 2017-18 campaign, with City dominating the Premier League; Sane was also crowned PFA Young Player of the Year.

Kearns reported the duo take home a weekly salary of £65,000, and it's been indicated the pair would like in excess of £90,000 a week.

"While the club fear the duo's representatives are purposely delaying contract talks until after the World Cup, there is also an acceptance that their current proposals aren't nearly enough to tie the pair down to new long-term deals," continued the report.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

It's added that the negotiating standpoint would be "significantly strengthened" for either player if they were to shine at the upcoming tournament in Russia. If so, the Etihad Stadium club would be willing to offer terms worth £120,000 a week.

For City it is be important to keep both players tied down for years to come.

As noted by Rafael Hernandez of Grup14, City have a young core of players with the potential to develop into world-class talents under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola:

Both Sane and Jesus have the platform to further showcase their skills this summer, with Germany and Brazil two of the favourites for the World Cup.

Sane is expected to add something refreshing to the Germany XI that won the competition four years ago.

In the campaign just gone he added end product to his game, as the UEFA Champions League Twitter account noted:

As for Jesus, he is set to be handed the responsibility of leading the line for Brazil in Russia, spearheading a formidable attacking trio that also includes Philippe Coutinho and Neymar. Per football writer Jack Lang, it's clear Selecao boss Tite has a lot of faith in the City youngster:

The ominous prospect for the rest of the Premier League and world football is that both Sane and Jesus are still on an upward curve. In addition to the incredible talent they each possess, they've also shown a willingness to buy fully into the methods of their manager and apply themselves for the team.

That blend of attributes makes them both prime candidates to take the competition by storm this summer, and it's why City are reportedly ready to move quickly to secure the future of both for many more years to come.