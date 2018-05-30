Lazio Rejected €110M for Man Utd Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Says Owner

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Lazio owner Claudio Lotito has made it clear only a mammoth bid would be enough to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer after he revealed he rejected a €110 million offer for the midfielder last year.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with Manchester United lately and is also said to be on the radars of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, but Lotito said Lazio will not be easily tempted to part with Milinkovic-Savic, per Football Italia:

"I turned down €110 million for Milinkovic-Savic on August 29, so I don't know how much he is worth now, but I can tell you €100 million (£87 million) isn't enough. I get angry when I read people call Lazio a supermarket. I've never put anyone up for sale. In the past they wouldn't even knock on the door, clubs would just come and take, but now they have to ask for permission."

Milinkovic-Savic has a contract with Lazio that runs to 2022, so they can afford to drive a hard bargain.

United's interest is unsurprising as they need to bolster their midfield ranks following the retirement of Michael Carrick and potential departure of Marouane Fellaini.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Real boast one of the most accomplished midfield trios in all of Europe in the shape of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric, but the latter is 33 in September, and Milinkovic-Savic could be his ideal long-term successor.

The Serbia international enhanced his reputation in 2017-18 as he became one of Serie A's star midfielders, netting 12 goals and providing three assists.

He boasts both attacking and defensive qualities from the middle of the park making him a huge asset at Lazio, and he now looks set to make the step up to one of Europe's elite clubs.

As well as Juve, United, PSG and Real, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also said to be interested in him, per Sky Italy (via Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol):

A final-day defeat to Inter Milan saw the Biancocelesti finish fifth in Serie A in 2017-18, meaning they will not be able to offer UEFA Champions League football next season.

The likes of Real, City, Juve, United and PSG can offer Champions League football and a potential chance to win the competition, and Milinkovic-Savic may find that prospect too good to turn down.