Robert Lewandowski's Agent Says the Bayern Munich Striker 'Needs a Change'

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly informed Bayern Munich chiefs that he wants a move away from the club, his agent, Pini Zahavi, has revealed.

The Polish striker has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Zahavi's latest comments are likely to increase speculation around his departure from the Allianz Arena, per Sport Bild (via Goal's Ronan Murphy): "Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The managers of Bayern know about it."

Though Real have long been reported as Lewandowski's key suitors, the latest report suggests Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United are now the more interested clubs:

It would not be a huge surprise if Real dropped their interest in the 29-year-old as the Madrid giants seem to have changed their transfer policy in recent windows and have moved away from making eye-catching Galactico signings.

Lewandowski was also poor against Real in both legs when Los Blancos knocked Bayern out of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League at the semi-final stage, per football analyst Brian Dunseth on Sirius XM:

He remains, however, one of the top strikers in Europe and netted 29 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances as Bayern won the title again last term.

His goalscoring numbers in the German top flight are remarkable. Only once in the last seven campaigns playing for Bayern and Borussia Dortmund has he failed to net over 20 goals—he scored 17 in 2014-15.

As such he is sure to have a number of high-profile suitors, especially now that he looks set depart Bayern this summer.

At PSG or United it is not necessarily a guarantee that he would be the No. 1 striker given they already have Edinson Cavani and Romelu Lukaku, respectively, in their squads.

However, Chelsea are lacking a prolific No. 9 after Alvaro Morata disappointed in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

If Lewandowski were to move to the Blues he would have to be prepared to miss out on Champions League football for at least a season, but he could potentially be a huge asset for Chelsea in their bid to win back the Premier League title.