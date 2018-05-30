Joel Embiid Doesn't Believe Bryan Colangelo Burner Account Allegations Are True

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid clarified Tuesday night that he does not believe allegations suggesting team president Bryan Colangelo used secret Twitter accounts to bash the team's players, coaching and his predecessor, Sam Hinkie.

Embiid's tweet came after Ben Detrick of The Ringer published an extensive investigation alleging Colangelo operated five secret Twitter accounts.

The accounts sent a number of notable tweets, including ones that said Jahlil Okafor failed a physical which nullified a trade, Nerlens Noel was a "selfish punk" and Embiid was "a bit lazy" and "selfish" while being too obsessed with social media.

Colangelo denied the allegations to Detrick:

"Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news. While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them."

While Embiid said he didn't believe Colangelo used the secret Twitter accounts, his initial reactions on Twitter included a #BurnerAccount hashtag:

Later Tuesday evening, he told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, "I talked to him and he said that he didn't say that. He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad."