B/R's NBA Sauce Awards: Russell Westbrook Wins 'Most Polite Player' Award

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

  1. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  2. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  3. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  4. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  5. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  6. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  7. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  8. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  9. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  10. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  11. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  12. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  13. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  14. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  15. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  16. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  17. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  18. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  19. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

  20. The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible

Right Arrow Icon

The NBA moments that matter to you #SauceAwards. We have "video proof" that Russ is the most polite player in the league.

Related

    Simmons, Kendall Jenner Reportedly Dating 💕

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Simmons, Kendall Jenner Reportedly Dating 💕

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Metrics 101: Ranking Every Player in the NBA Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Metrics 101: Ranking Every Player in the NBA Finals

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Being Sued Over G League Death

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Being Sued Over G League Death

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Pro Comps for Every Potential Lottery Pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pro Comps for Every Potential Lottery Pick

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report