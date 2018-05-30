76ers' Bryan Colangelo Burner Account Allegations Throw Twitter into a Frenzy

76ers' Bryan Colangelo Burner Account Allegations Throw Twitter into a FrenzyMay 30, 2018
Tuesday was supposed to be a slow night in the NBA.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors had taken care of business in their respective conferences, and 48 hours remained until their fourth straight meeting in the Finals.
Then another burner scandal enveloped NBA Twitter. And this time, it involved Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo, who a source claimed used a series of burner accounts to criticize players, his team's head coach and executives, according to an investigation by The Ringer's Ben Detrick.
Naturally, that news set Twitter ablaze with takes and jokes galore, several of which came courtesy of Sixers center Joel Embiid:
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AlVic40117560 #BurnerAccount
Sensing an opportunity, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum tried to stir the pot:
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also got in on the fun:
Mark Cuban @mcuban
Actually , that was back in the day. As of the new TPA (Twitter Posting Agreement ) every NBA exec gets assigned 7 burner accounts. Let me know if I can help you get a 🔥for your accounts. BTW, loved your burner account names. @moreymeister is my fave. #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/SRn6vH6PBd
Mark Cuban @mcuban
Dude. I know you have been busy, but we all get our TPS reports weekly. This one had the cover letter that clearly stated “Burner Accounts”. So yes, you have 2 left. And @DustMessaging is for DMs of course. HMU there w any ? #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/eFV1vyjB9Y
Here's a look at the best of the rest:
Mike Finger @mikefinger
.@AlVic40117560 Shot in the dark here, but what do you think the Sixers would be willing to give up for Kawhi?
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
The best part of all: NBA executives and players are making fake profiles to get in on NBA Twitter, while those of us in here know enough to want out.
Dan Gelston @APgelston
76ers will have Brown back next season. Oh & they may also have LeBron, Kendall Jenner, Meek Mill, 2 sports psychologists for Fultz & 17 Colangelo burner accounts.
In a statement, Colangelo admitted one of the accounts referenced in the story—which is private and does not actively tweet—belongs to him. However, he denied knowledge of the remaining accounts.
"While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events," he said in a statement to The Ringer. "This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them."
