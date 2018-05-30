76ers' Bryan Colangelo Burner Account Allegations Throw Twitter into a Frenzy

David Dow/Getty Images

Tuesday was supposed to be a slow night in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors had taken care of business in their respective conferences, and 48 hours remained until their fourth straight meeting in the Finals.

Then another burner scandal enveloped NBA Twitter. And this time, it involved Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo, who a source claimed used a series of burner accounts to criticize players, his team's head coach and executives, according to an investigation by The Ringer's Ben Detrick.

Naturally, that news set Twitter ablaze with takes and jokes galore, several of which came courtesy of Sixers center Joel Embiid:

Sensing an opportunity, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum tried to stir the pot:

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also got in on the fun:

Here's a look at the best of the rest:

In a statement, Colangelo admitted one of the accounts referenced in the story—which is private and does not actively tweet—belongs to him. However, he denied knowledge of the remaining accounts.

"While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events," he said in a statement to The Ringer. "This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them."