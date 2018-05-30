Hawks' Tyler Dorsey Charged with DUII, Driving Without Lights, Open Container

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Tyler Dorsey #2 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 22, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without lights and open container after police in Eugene, Oregon, pulled him over early Saturday morning.

According to KVAL, Dorsey's SUV was initially pulled over because it had its lights off.

"The vehicle came to a rolling stop, and then rolled forward again before coming to a complete stop," a police report stated. "Upon speaking with Dorsey, the officer suspected impairment. There was an open container of alcohol on the passenger side floorboard. After an investigation, Dorsey was charged with DUII, Driving without Lights, and Open Container."

"We are aware of the situation involving Tyler Dorsey that occurred this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon," the Hawks said in a statement, per WSB's Zach Klein. "We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time."

Dorsey, a 2017 second-round pick out of the University of Oregon, averaged 7.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a rookie.

