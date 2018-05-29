Joel Embiid Says Bryan Colangelo Called Him to Deny Burner Account Allegations

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to the media after the game against the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2018 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo reportedly reached out to Joel Embiid Tuesday night after The Ringer's Ben Detrick published a lengthy investigation regarding his alleged use of burner Twitter accounts to criticize players.   

"I talked to him and he said that he didn’t say that," Embiid told ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. "He called me just to deny the story. Gotta believe him until proven otherwise. If true though, that would be really bad."

That comment followed Embiid's initial reaction, which included a burner-esque reply to one of Colangelo's alleged Twitter accounts referencing former general manager Sam Hinkie: 

ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported the "prevailing sentiment" around the league and within the Sixers organization is "confusion" and "wait and see." 

