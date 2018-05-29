Report: Kevin Durant Thought Mike D'Antoni Said Rockets Win with Chris Paul

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts as the Warriors defeat Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

In the latest bout of he said, he said in the NBA, Kevin Durant and Mike D'Antoni had an odd postgame interaction following Monday night's Game 7.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported Tuesday it came down to a misunderstanding. D'Antoni said he told Durant his team has to go beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Durant believed he heard the Houston Rockets coach say the Rockets would have defeated the Golden State Warriors if Houston had Chris Paul.

As far as misunderstandings go, this is a big one. It's hard to fathom how someone could interpret something like "You have to go beat Cleveland" as "We would have beaten you with Chris Paul." Perhaps D'Antoni only said "Chris," but that's still a very different word than "Cleveland" or even "Cavs."

D'Antoni did say he thought Paul could have helped Houston during Golden State's runs in Games 6 and 7.

"That's what C.P. was so good at in two [of the] games we won," D'Antoni told reporters. "They'd make a little run, he'd hit a three. They make another run, and he makes another play. And you have to have those momentum changers and stoppers, and the last two games, we didn't have them."

Either way, this was a weird much-ado-about-nothing moment.

