Joel Embiid Takes Shot at Bryan Colangelo Alleged Burner Account

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Suffice it to say Joel Embiid has seen the report about Bryan Colangelo's alleged burner account bonanza.

The All-Star center posted a tweet that said more than a thousand words possibly could late Tuesday night:

Ben Detrick of The Ringer posted an investigative report Tuesday, delving into a tangled web of Twitter accounts that a source claimed Colangelo ran. The tweets made numerous comments about the Sixers and their players, including tweets that criticized Embiid.

One particular tweet said the team should "exploit" Embiid because he was not the future of the franchise. Embiid has since taken to liking those tweets:

Colangelo issued a statement to Detrick denying any accounts besides one, which has not tweeted, belonged to him.

"Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news. While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events," Colangelo said. "This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them."