JJ Watt Receives Honorary Degree from Baylor College of Medicine

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

MONACO - FEBRUARY 27: Winner JJ Watt of the Laureus Sporting inspiration award speaks on stage during the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards show at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 27, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has been keeping busy in the offseason. 

As the four-time Pro Bowler shared on his Twitter page, he received an honorary degree Tuesday from the Baylor College of Medicine:

According to Michelle Ganley of Click 2 Houston, the school said it provides the honorary doctorate of humanities in medicine to those who have "provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large."

Watt founded the Justin J. Watt Foundation in 2010, which provides after-school opportunities to children and also helped Houston with flood relief following Hurricane Harvey.

Related

    Under-the-Radar 2018 NFL MVP Candidates

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Under-the-Radar 2018 NFL MVP Candidates

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Peterson Still Seems Interested in Joining Texans

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Peterson Still Seems Interested in Joining Texans

    Jeff Risdon
    via Texans Wire

    NFL Teams Set to Disappoint in 2018

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams Set to Disappoint in 2018

    Zach Kruse
    via Bleacher Report

    Foles Denies Browns Trade Rumors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Foles Denies Browns Trade Rumors

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report