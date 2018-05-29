JJ Watt Receives Honorary Degree from Baylor College of Medicine

JJ Watt Receives Honorary Degree from Baylor College of MedicineMay 30, 2018
Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has been keeping busy in the offseason.
As the four-time Pro Bowler shared on his Twitter page, he received an honorary degree Tuesday from the Baylor College of Medicine:
JJ Watt @JJWatt
I’ve had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor. I am truly humbled and honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine! #CanTheyPutMDonMyJersey https://t.co/7TyNKrvhh7
According to Michelle Ganley of Click 2 Houston, the school said it provides the honorary doctorate of humanities in medicine to those who have "provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large."
Watt founded the Justin J. Watt Foundation in 2010, which provides after-school opportunities to children and also helped Houston with flood relief following Hurricane Harvey.
Under-the-Radar 2018 NFL MVP Candidates