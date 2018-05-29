JJ Watt Receives Honorary Degree from Baylor College of Medicine

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has been keeping busy in the offseason.

As the four-time Pro Bowler shared on his Twitter page, he received an honorary degree Tuesday from the Baylor College of Medicine:

According to Michelle Ganley of Click 2 Houston, the school said it provides the honorary doctorate of humanities in medicine to those who have "provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large."

Watt founded the Justin J. Watt Foundation in 2010, which provides after-school opportunities to children and also helped Houston with flood relief following Hurricane Harvey.