76ers Star Ben Simmons Reportedly Dating Kendall Jenner

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons gestures before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The NBA is about to welcome another Kardashian/Jenner into the fold.

According to Ian Mohr and Mara Siegler of Page Six, Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons is dating model Kendall Jenner. The model previously dated Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin.

Jenner's half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, is dating Tristan Thompson and was married to Lamar Odom. Kim Kardashian used to be married to Kris Humphries before she divorced him and married Kanye West.

Here's hoping the Australian star teaches her the glories of Vegemite, while she shows him how to, um, pose for the proper selfie?

Related

    Is 76ers Exec Using Burner Accounts?

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Is 76ers Exec Using Burner Accounts?

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Brett Brown, 76ers Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Report: Brett Brown, 76ers Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Everything You Need to Know About the Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Everything You Need to Know About the Finals

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Odds Say 76ers Are Favorite to Land LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest Odds Say 76ers Are Favorite to Land LeBron

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report