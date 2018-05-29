76ers Star Ben Simmons Reportedly Dating Kendall Jenner

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The NBA is about to welcome another Kardashian/Jenner into the fold.

According to Ian Mohr and Mara Siegler of Page Six, Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons is dating model Kendall Jenner. The model previously dated Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin.

Jenner's half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, is dating Tristan Thompson and was married to Lamar Odom. Kim Kardashian used to be married to Kris Humphries before she divorced him and married Kanye West.

Here's hoping the Australian star teaches her the glories of Vegemite, while she shows him how to, um, pose for the proper selfie?