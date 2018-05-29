Argentina Beats Haiti in Friendly as Lionel Messi Registers Hat Trick

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is ready for the World Cup.

Argentina's leading man notched a hat trick Tuesday in a 4-0 victory over Haiti in an international friendly. It was just the show the fans were looking for at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, considering it was their final home game before the soccer world's attention turns to Russia.

Haiti never truly challenged Argentina on the other side and didn't have the firepower to keep pace with the all-time great.

What's Next?

While Tuesday was Argentina's last game on home soil before its World Cup opener on June 16 against Iceland, they still have one more tune-up contest on June 9 against Israel.