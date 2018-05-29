Argentina Beats Haiti in Friendly as Lionel Messi Registers Hat Trick

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Haiti during their international friendly football match at Boca Juniors' stadium La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)
EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is ready for the World Cup.

Argentina's leading man notched a hat trick Tuesday in a 4-0 victory over Haiti in an international friendly. It was just the show the fans were looking for at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, considering it was their final home game before the soccer world's attention turns to Russia.

Haiti never truly challenged Argentina on the other side and didn't have the firepower to keep pace with the all-time great.

              

What's Next?

While Tuesday was Argentina's last game on home soil before its World Cup opener on June 16 against Iceland, they still have one more tune-up contest on June 9 against Israel.

